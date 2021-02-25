PCO Confirms Expiry Date Of His Current ROH Contract

Wrestling veteran PCO has become one of the top stars for ROH since joining the company in 2018 and he has won multiple titles in the company including the promotion’s world title in 2019.

The former world champion recently had an interview with WrestleZone where he talked about things such as the development of his new persona and more.

During the interview, the former WCW star confirmed that his ROH contract is set to expire on December 1, 2021, but PCO claimed that he is very happy with his current situation:

“I haven’t even looked at options yet, I’m very happy with where I’m at right now and what I’m doing.”

PCO also talked about the success he achieved in 2019 mentioning his various accomplishments and he admitted that it was a huge year for him:

“I just think I had a tremendous year last year, being World Six-Man Tag Champ, World Tag Champ, World Heavyweight Champ with Ring of Honor,

And then the NWA World Tag Team, the Crockett Cup winner, and think that this is a lot of success, it’s pretty huge,”

With the amount of success he achieved before the coronavirus pandemic, PCO is likely to attract some attention when his contract expires.

It would be interesting to see if he stays with ROH or decides to join a different promotion when the time comes.