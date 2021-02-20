PROGRESS Chapter 104: Natural Progression Results

It was recently revealed that PROGRESS Wrestling would be returning as of this weekend. WWE recently confirmed via Twitter that Chapter 104: Natural Progression would be airing on the WWE Network Saturday 20th February at 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT.

The main theme of the show surrounded the Natural Progression Series tournament; however there were other bouts that were featured on the night as well. One of the bigger matches that took place involved the PROGRESS Unified World Champion, Cara Noir. Newly signed NXT UK Superstar Millie McKenzie was also in action.

PROGRESS Returns

Here’s the results from the WWE Network show:

PROGRESS World Championship Match – Cara Noir (c) vs. Dan Moloney – Cara Noir retained his Championship via rear-naked choke

Kid Lykos vs. Chuck Mambo – Kid Lykos took the win after making Chuck Mambo submit in the Blood Moon. Kid Lykos II came out and caused the distraction

Natural Progression Series Tournament Quarter Final: Warren Banks vs Big Guns Joe – Warren Banks took the win after hitting a Spear

Natural Progression Series Tournament Quarter Final: Elijah vs Danny Black – Danny Black took the win via pinfall

Millie McKenzie vs. Mercedez Blaze – Millie McKenzie took the win via pinfall

Natural Progression Series Tournament Quarter Final: Kid Lykos II vs Ethan Allen – Ethan Allen beats Kid Lykos II via referee stoppage

Natural Progression Series Tournament Quarter Final: Luke Jacobs vs Man Like Dereiss – Luke Jacobs takes the win

PROGRESS World Championship No. 1 Contender's Match: Spike Trivet vs. Omari vs. Gene Munny vs. Chris Ridgeway – Ridgeway pins Munny for the win following a penalty kick