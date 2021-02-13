PROGRESS Wrestling Returning on WWE Network Next Week

PROGRESS Wrestling has confirmed that the promotion will be returning next week. WWE recently confirmed via Twitter that Chapter 104: Natural Progression will be airing on the WWE Network Saturday 20th February at 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT.

The show will take the format of the Natural Progression Series tournament. The NPS has always been a hugely important part of PROGRESS’ long history; with talents winning the tournament going on to not only become massive stars in the UK but globally.

The COVID-19 pandemic has meant that the company have been unable to run shows for almost a year. The last Chapter event 103: Beer Snake City took place on 23rd February 2020.

PROGRESS Natural Progression Series

The eight competitors in NPS7 include:

Kid Lykos II

Elijah

Big Guns Joe

Man Like Dereiss

Luke Jacobs

Ethan Allen

“The Kid Without Fear” Danny Black

“The Nigerian Kaiju” Warren Banks

The following week on February 27, WWE Network will be premiering Chapter 105: Bring The Thunder. This show will see the first ever Women’s Thunderb*stard match take place in the promotion.

PROGRESS sent out the following in anticipation of the return:

Chapter 104: Natural Progression is…you guessed it, the return of NPS and features all four of the quarter-final matches. Now more than ever there is incredible talent itching to make a name for themselves, and it only seemed fitting to mark the return of PROGRESS Wrestling with the best of British Wrestling today. Watch the trailer for NPS here.

Chapter 105: Bring The Thunder will follow on Saturday February 27th and we are proud to say the main event will be the first ever female Thunderb*stard match as well as having the conclusion of the Natural Progress Series 7.