Rapper Bow Wow Says He Will Train At Rikishi’s School

Rapper Bow Wow has said that he plans to get into pro-wrestling as he winds his music career to a close. Today, he took to Twitter to announce that he has chosen to train with Rikishi.

Rikishi helps run the KnokX Pro Entertainment promotion and academy in Los Angeles, CA.

I have officially decided to train with my boy @TheREALRIKISHI at his gym in California to get ready for the @wwe . LOCKED IN — Bow Wow (@smoss) February 15, 2021

Bow Wow then sent a message to Damian Priest that he’s got John Morrison’s back and he’s coming for him and Bad Bunny.

Hey @ArcherOfInfamy tell your little pet bad bunny I’ve been watching… and im not impressed. ? ? ? … i got @TheRealMorrison back! Stop hiding from the REAL mr bunny — Bow Wow (@smoss) February 15, 2021

“Ha! Not impressed huh? Every Monday we’re living what you’re chasing homie. But by all means, keep shooting blanks on Twitter,” Priest responded.

“Don’t have to chase whats in place. See you soon my friend,” Bow Wow quipped back.

I got these wrestlers in their feelings before they even drink a protein shake this morning ? — Bow Wow (@smoss) February 15, 2021

“A lot of the wrestlers who are coming for me on twitter should be happy im going back and forth. Most have like 70k followers. Im actually helping you become a bigger name (million dollar man laugh) how you on RAW with 50k followers. Something not adding up,” Bow Wow also Tweeted.

When asked who he’d like to face in WWE, Bow Wow had the following to say:

“I want bad bunny. But retribution jumped out on me first. Id love to bring them down 1 by 1”