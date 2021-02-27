Sasha Banks On Her Mom’s Reaction To Her Ring Name

SmackDown women’s champion Sasha Banks was recently a guest on Broken Skulls Sessions with Stone Cold Steve Austin where she talked about the various stages of her wrestling career in detail.

During the interview, the Boss talked about her early days in the company and she revealed the story behind the origin of her ring name:

“I remember my first week they were like give us a list of names, I just remember putting Sasha with a different last name and Banks with a different first name.

And then I had a match the week after that and Sara Del Rey came into the locker room like ‘You’re Sasha Banks.’ Yanno what? I love that, that sounds like money, it sounds like gold.”

Sasha also recalled her mother’s reaction to the name. She revealed that her mom didn’t like it at first and she wanted it changed:

“I remember telling my mom and my mom looked it up and she goes ‘I hate it. It sounds like a porn star’s name, Mercedes. Change it right now! Call them up!’ I’m like ‘I cannot tell WWE to change my name, are you kidding me?’ “

Apart from this, Sasha Banks talked about the creation of her character and she explained how Tyler Breeze and Xavier Woods went out of their way to help the current champion.