Sasha Banks Is Headed To NASCAR’s Daytona 500 On February 14th

Sasha Banks has been named as the honorary starter for NASCAR’s 63rd Daytona 500 racing event, which means she will wave the green flag on February 14 to start the Great American Race.

Sasha Banks is the latest addition to the list of top names who have appeared at NASCAR Daytona 500. Last week, American rapper Pitbull, who is also the co-owner of NASCAR Cup Series team Trackhouse Racing, was named as the grand marshal for the event. A grand marshal’s job is to wave flags throughout the track to inform the drivers about the conditions on the track and drivers’ situations during the event.

Who wants to race? ?? https://t.co/skgk3jLKzq — Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) February 6, 2021

Reacting to the news, Sasha Banks said that she would be making history by appearing on the most-watched auto racing events of the year.

- Advertisement -

“You have to think about that,” Sasha said in a video released by WWE. “That’s history. Legit history. And to be honest, I don’t know much about racecars, but I do know I love to drive fast, okay? And I am the Legit Boss and I am going to bring my ‘bossness’ to it. So I cannot wait to wave that flag like the standard that I am. You know what I am saying?”

It was also mentioned that Sasha is following in the footsteps of the likes of George H. W. Bush and fellow WWE star John Cena, among others. To this Sasha said that she’s not surprised she’s included in this list of huge names. “I mean, I am Sasha Banks. I mean, I can’t be surprised. I am so excited, I cannot wait. […] I am so excited to be among the list of so many incredible, amazing men and women… but Sasha Banks? I mean, who else, right?”

Sasha Banks came out as the winner of the SmackDown Women’s Championship match at Hell in a Cell and a feud with Carmella with the two meeting in the ring most recently at the Royal Rumble. Banks is expected to defend her title against Bianca Belair, the winner of the Women’s Royal Rumble at WrestleMania 37.

ALSO READ: Sasha Banks Wants To Team With Snoop Dogg at WrestleMania