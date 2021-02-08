Shaul Guerrero Announces Break From Wrestling To Focus On Mental Health

Shaul Guerrero has announced that she is canceling her upcoming bookings in pro-wrestling to focus on her mental health. The 30-year-old daughter of Eddie and Vickie Guerrero took to social media to post a statement on the matter.

“Official today I am withdrawing from all performances and appearances scheduled in conjunction with wrestling,” Guerrero said.

“After a very scary mental illness crisis I am no longer advised by loved ones and professionals to participate in high stress events at this time.”

“I deeply apologize to the fans who have been respectful and supportive of me and who continue to do so.”

Guerrero continued to say she will be using her time away to get treatment.

“I will be using this time to seek the help I need, reestablishing my eating disorder treatment and hopefully get answers and solutions to reach a health mental state.”

“I apologize for the inconvenience and disappointment this may bring. Best, Shaul Guerrero.”

Guerrero was with WWE under the name Raquel Diaz from 2010 to 2014. She is a former FCW Divas Champion and a former “Queen of FCW” winner in the promotion.

She was also the ring announcer for AEW‘s Women’s Tag Team Cup tournament last summer. Guerrero married Matt Rehwoldt, better known to wrestling fans as Aiden English, in 2016.