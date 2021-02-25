Taya Valkyrie Comments On Signing With WWE NXT

Taya Valkyrie has issued a statement on making the jump to WWE and starting her training at the WWE Performance Center.

Last week it was reported that she had signed with the promotion. She took to Twitter to write the following:

“For those that have been on this decade long journey with me, you know how badly I have wanted this,” she wrote. “I’ve sacrificed and dedicated my life to this. Moved across continents, learned languages, immersed myself in new styles, cultures and experiences with the over all goal of making it one day to the @wwe. I have worked my butt off and today my dream has come true.

I promise to work harder than I ever have, to show the world who I am as a performer and human being. I love my life and take absolutely nothing for granted. I’m hungrier than I have ever been and now the work begins. Thank you to all those that have supported me, and to those that don’t like me…welp, too bad [shrugs emoji] I know my worth, my talent and I will always strive to be better. Now buckle up because this is going to get interesting. LETS GET TO WORK!!”

She had been under contract with Impact Wrestling from 2017 to the end of 2020 where she was positioned as a top star in the women’s division during her entire run. Taya had the longest single-reign in Impact Knockouts Championship history.

Before she left Impact, she had also been a big star in Mexico with AAA. She worked for Lucha Underground from 2016-18. Valkyrie got her start in the business after being trained by Lance Storm at the Storm Wrestling Academy in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.