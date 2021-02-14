Taya Valkyrie Signs With WWE, Headed To NXT (Report)

The NXT Women’s division is about to get a major player. According to a report from PW Insider, Taya Valkyrie has signed with WWE and will be headed to the NXT brand. Taya had been with Impact Wrestling from 2017 to the end of 2020. She was a focal point in the promotion throughout her entire run.

Prior to ending up in Impact Wrestling, Taya Valkyrie was a big star in Mexico with AAA. She is a multi-time Reina de Reinas Champion (a title she still holds) and was part of the Perros del Mal faction. She also performed in Lucha Underground from 2016-18.

Valkyrie trained with Lance Storm at the Storm Wrestling Academy in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. She is originally from Victoria, BC, Canada.

Taya had the longest single-reign in Impact Knockouts Championship history during her run with the company. She was voted Knockout of the year in the promotion in 2019. In storyline, her run with the promotion came to an end when she was arrested for the shooting and attempted murder of John E. Bravo.

Taya recently spoke to HighSpots about possible future match-ups in either AEW or WWE.

“Well, I really enjoy both products” Taya Valkyrie began. “Obviously, I’m a wrestling fan, always have been. There’s a lot of people that get into wrestling [that] are wrestling fans, surprise, and honestly, I don’t know what’s gonna happen next for me because as a lot of people don’t realize is that I have been signed for about eight-and-a-half years from AAA into Lucha Underground into IMPACT.”