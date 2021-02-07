Taya Valkyrie Talks Who She Wants To Face in AEW and WWE

Former IMPACT Wrestling performer Taya Valkyrie recently spoke to the Highsports Wrestling Network. Valkyrie discussed a number of topics during her time on the show, including the two promotions where she is likely to end up: AEW and WWE.

Taya Valkyrie’s husband John Morrison currently works for WWE, so it was believed that she may have left IMPACT to join him in the company. With the comments Taya made during this interview, it appears as though she has a few performers in both companies that she wants to work with.

“Well, I really enjoy both products” Taya Valkyrie began. “Obviously, I’m a wrestling fan, always have been. There’s a lot of people that get into wrestling [that] are wrestling fans, surprise, and honestly, I don’t know what’s gonna happen next for me because as a lot of people don’t realize is that I have been signed for about eight-and-a-half years from AAA into Lucha Underground into IMPACT.”

Taya Valkyrie on Free Agency

“This is actually my first-ever time in my career as a free agent,” revealed Valkyrie. “So, it’s a really important time for me to really think about what’s important for me, for my family and make the best decision moving forward for my career. So, we will see. It will all play out, don’t worry.”

Valkyrie finished by naming the specific performers in both companies that she would like to get in the ring with.

“Well, I have never wrestled Kris Statlander” Valkyrie stated. “I’ve never wrestled her. Is that weird? There’s somebody like that too that I’ve never wrestled before. I don’t know. Even someone like Britt Baker, I’ve only ever been in a tag match with her for like — I think we were against each other for like two seconds. There was never any sort of actual, you know, interaction there so I would love to face both of them,” said Valkyrie.

“I would love to face obviously some people like Charlotte and Sasha Banks and I have wrestled Io [Shirai] before one time in STARDOM and I would like to wrestle her again. So those are kind of my current top chicks if I had to pick.”

h/t Post Wrestling for the transcription