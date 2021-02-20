Terry Funk Says That AEW Title Match is a “Kick In The Ass” To Vince McMahon

Pro wrestling legend Terry Funk recently reacted to the AEW Revolution main event news. Although it is unfair to just label Funk as a ‘hardcore’ wrestling legend, he was part of some of the most brutal matches over his illustrious career.

One of the bouts that Terry Funk took part in was the Exploding Barbed Wire DeathMatch; much like the one that will main event AEW Revolution between AEW Champion Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley.

Terry Funk on DeathMatch

Terry Funk was made aware of the Revolution main event and the person running his Twitter account notified followers of his reply. “Just talked to Mr. Funk & he’s doing okay. He just wanted to wish Jon Moxley & Kenny Omega the best of luck in their exploding barbed wire match” Funk reportedly began.

It was also noted that Funk made a playful jab at WWE. “He says the match is a good way for AEW to wake up Vince with a good kick in his ass. He wants you to know he’s pulling for you!”

AEW Revolution takes place on March 7th from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Here’s the current card for the event: