The Rock Reminisces Toasting With Steve Austin In Different Cities

The Rock has often fondly reminisced back on the times he spent feuding with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin which fans consider to be the most iconic rivalries in wrestling. Recently, Rock made a throwback post on Twitter, quote retweeting a picture of him and Austin together in the ring toasting with beers. Pretty much every time they would do this, Austin would hit Rock with a Stunner, much to the delight of fans.

The Rock recalled that him and Steve Austin would recreate the iconic moment of them sharing beers in multiple cities every night. “Many of you know what’s about to happen in roughly 3 seconds after this beer Clinking beer mugs smash…. And @steveaustinBSR and I did this in a different city EVERY NIGHT. Much less was scripted back then and these were BRILLIANT times!!! What an era as all things ebb and flow in @wwe,” Rock wrote.

The Rock also shared that much of what we saw in the ring was not scripted and they had a great time together. “The Brahma Bull” also alluded to how he would be hit by a Stunner each time during the iconic moment. One of the more entertaining aspects to their rivalry was how Rock would over-sell the Stunner. Sometimes he would flip and bounce off the ropes, nearly perform a cartwheel, or wiggle around like he’s suffering a seizure.

The Rock once revealed that he and Steve Austin would bet cases of beer to see how crazy he could get while selling the Stunner. Austin has said that Rock and him had swift chemistry with each other and they hit it off well. “The Texas Rattlesnake” explained that the both of them got along like gangbusters inside and outside of the ring. Rock has also recalled that whenever they met in the ring, they would know the finish of the match but they had to call everything out in the ring. They were so tight that the night before their match at WrestleMania X-Seven they went out for a steak dinner to discuss the match.