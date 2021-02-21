The Rock says the people will decide if he runs for President.

On the series premiere of “Young Rock” on NBC Tuesday night, the premise of the show was that Dwayne Johnson is running for President in the year 2032. Many people have expressed that they really would like The Rock to actually run for the Presidency of the United States. In a recent interview with USA Today, the Rock says that he’ll consider it if it’s what “the people want.”

“I would consider a presidential run in the future if that’s what the people wanted,” the Rock said. “Truly I mean that, and I’m not flippant in any way with my answer. That would be up to the people…So I would wait, and I would listen. I would have my finger on the pulse, my ear to the ground.”

The Rock On Childhood Stories Featured On “Young Rock”

One childhood story The Rock told on “Young Rock” this week was when he was disciplined for referring to pro-wrestling as fake. In the show, young Rocky is hoisted in the air by Andre the Giant for the offense. Andre then warned him never to use the “F word” again.

“Honestly, what would happen is when I stepped out of line like that, I would be brought into the ring,” Rock said. “Their way of discipline was to take me in the ring. And beat my a– in a way that I learned actually how not fake wrestling is.”

The full interview from USA Today is here.