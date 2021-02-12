Trailer For John Cena’s ‘Wipeout’ Coming To TBS April 1st (Video)

John Cena and Nicole Byer are hosts for Wipeout, an obstacle course game show premiering on TBS Thursday, April 1st.

TBS has posted released an updated synopsis for the show, along with the official trailer.

“Hosted by multifaceted megastar John Cena and Nicole Byer, with Camille Kostek serving as field host, the all-new 20-hour series takes viewers on a white-knuckle ride, featuring new course elements that will push contestants’ athleticism, endurance and determination to even greater extremes as they fight to win the grand cash prize.

The new season of Wipeout will feature new format twists and elements that will push the athleticism and willpower of each contestant pairing to even greater extremes, all while delivering more than a few epic fails. Each game has been designed into three rounds and now features a jaw-dropping, three-stage, obstacle course consisting of multiple strategy and decision points designed to test the stamina of the competitors. The series’ iconic big balls also make a return, bringing many laughs and surprises along the way for fans.”

Watch the Wipeout official trailer: