Unseen Footage From NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day After Chaotic Main Event (Video)

The NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day event ended on a shocking note as Undisputed Era leader Adam Cole turned on his longtime partner Kyle O’Reilly. The main event of the show saw Finn Balor retaining his NXT championship over Pete Dunne but the titleholder was attacked by Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch after the bout.

The Undisputed Era came to the rescue and sent the NXT tag champions and Dunne in retreat. O’Reilly then helped Balor get on his feet and all the stars celebrated with their pose. However, Cole then suddenly superkicked the former Universal Champion, leaving the other Undisputed Era members unhappy with the sudden change.

Strong later said that he understands Adam Cole‘s actions but O’Reilly continued his argument. Adam Cole then turned on his teammate and laid O’Reilly down with another superkick. The show ended with Roderick Strong acting conflicted about what just happened as they left the arena while both Balor and O’Reilly were still down.

The company later released the following post-show video which sees both the stars recovering from the attack. Balor got back up and warned his former rival to be careful. The NXT champion told O’Reilly that he wasn’t cleaning up his mess. Balor then made his exit and the Undisputed Era member followed:

There is no word yet on where WWE intends to take the storyline next and what they have in store for The Undisputed Era or Finn Balor. We should get a better idea about the plans for their future on this week’s episode of NXT.