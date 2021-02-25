Update On Marty Scurll Returning To NJPW

Marty Scurll was released from Ring of Honor in early January. After having signed the largest contract in company history, Scurll was let go following a months-long investigation by ROH into accusations made against him as part of the #SpeakingOut movement. It appears Scurll has landed back with NJPW, however.

Multiple reports have come out recently that Scurll worked a recent set of New Japan Strong tapings at the company’s Los Angeles Dojo. This was addressed recently on Wrestling Observer Radio.

“Marty Scurll worked the New Japan tapings a couple of weeks ago in California,” said Dave Meltzer.

- Advertisement -

“I’m not at all surprised at Marty Scurll working for New Japan, that’s just how they do things and in Japan, it’s not going to be an issue. In the United States, it’s going to be an issue to a lot of fans. There are people who want him black-balled for life.”

Scurll’s segments on the show have yet to air. New Japan Strong airs Friday nights beginning at 10 PM est. on New Japan World. This week’s show will be headlined by KENTA challenging Jon Moxley for the IWGP United States Championship.

The 32-year-old Scurll is a former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion in NJPW. He also once held the NEVER 6-Man tag-titles along with the Young Bucks. In ROH, he’s a former TV Champion and 6-Man tag champ along with Brody King and PCO.