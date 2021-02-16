WWE Elimination Chamber Card: Updated Card For Sunday

There have been some changes made to the card for Sunday’s Elimination Chamber.

On Monday’s episode of Raw, the show opened with The Miz welcoming Drew McIntyre to Miz TV. After Miz kept interrupting the WWE Champion, McIntyre headbutted him and tossed his Money in the Bank briefcase out of the ring towards the stage.

This led to McIntyre leaving and Miz recovering to the point where he did a promo where he announced that he was removing himself from the WWE Title Elimination Chamber Match. He then teased cashhing in the Money in the Bank briefcase on either McIntyre or even Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

- Advertisement -

WWE named his replacement later in the show as a Gauntlet Match took place featuring the newest member, Kofi Kingston, as well as McIntyre, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy, and Sheamus with Sheamus winning to earn the right to enter the chamber match last.

Kingston earned the spot after beating The Miz in a singles match earlier in the night.

Also, Lacey Evans was supposed to challenge Asuka for the Raw Women’s Title at this show, but she is pregnant and WWE will have to announce her replacement.

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy vs. AJ Styles vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Sheamus – Elimination Chamber Match

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. TBA

Kevin Owens vs. Jey Uso vs. King Corbin vs. Sami Zayn vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Cesaro – #1 Contender Elimination Chamber Match

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Asuka vs. TBA