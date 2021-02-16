What WWE Might Be Planning For The Hall Of Fame Ceremony

With the WrestleMania season kicking off, people have been wondering what the company might be planning for the Hall Of Fame ceremony which they had to cancel last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now Davey Boy Smith Jr, son of the announced 2020 class of Hall Of Famer British Bulldog has provided some update on what the officials are planning for the show this year.

The former WWE star recently had an interview with Metro.co.uk. During the talk, he confirmed the event will be part of the WrestleMania weekend and suggested that it will be held without live audience:

“I’m not sure what or who that might be at this point because of the Covid restrictions.” said Smith Jr, “I think it will just be me inducting Davey, as far as I know. I don’t think that they’re doing an audience, just with the fans from the Network on the screens.”

Davey Boy Smith Jr also talked about the induction speech he is preparing and revealed that he is looking to include stories about the legend fans might not be aware of.

WWE has confirmed that WrestleMania 37 will feature a live audience and it’s possible that they are considering all options for the Hall Of Fame ceremony.

Though the most likely scenario for the induction ceremony is still it taking place inside a Thunderdome setup. We will have to see when the company will confirm the plans for the same.