Which Match Will Close Out WWE Elimination Chamber?

WWE’s Elimination Chamber 2021 will be taking place from the WWE ThunderDome in Florida. This is the first ‘stop’ on the Road To WrestleMania, with two big Elimination Chamber matches confirmed for the event.
The SmackDown Chamber match will see Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, King Corbin, Sami Zayn, Cesaro and Daniel Bryan compete to see who will face Universal Champion Roman Reigns on the same night.
PWInsider recently confirmed that the RAW WWE Championship Chamber match will be ending the show tonight. The main event will see Drew McIntyre defend his Championship against AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy, Randy Orton, Sheamus and Kofi Kingston.
Here’s the full card for tonight’s WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 event:
- WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy vs. AJ Styles vs. Sheamus vs. Kofi Kingston
- WWE Universal Championship #1 Contender Elimination Chamber Match: Daniel Bryan vs. Jey Uso vs. Kevin Owens vs. Cesaro vs. Sami Zayn vs. King Corbin
- Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Winner of EC match
- WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair
- United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Riddle vs. ?
- Raw Women’s Championship Match: Asuka (c) vs. Lacey Evans
- Fatal Four Way Match (Winner Added To US Title Match): Ricochet vs ELIAS vs John Morrison vs Mustafa Ali