WWE Revives Classic PPV Name For Next NXT TakeOver Special (2/14)

WWE has revealed the new name for the next NXT TakeOver special and longtime fans may remember it.

On Wednesday, the company confirmed the name, NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day. As seen below, WWE is also bringing back one of the original logos from the old WWE Vengeance pay-per-views.

The first Vengeance event took place back in 2001 and was later changed to Vengeance: Night of Champions in 2007 before it was retired only to be brought back in 2011 for a one-off. This will be the first time WWE has used the name since then.

NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day

WWE presents the NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day event on Sunday, February 14, 2021 in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center and will air on the WWE Network.

Only one match has been announced for the show right now, which is WWE NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai vs. Mercedes Martinez vs. Toni Storm in a Triple Threat Match. There is speculation that the finals of the Men’s and Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classics will also take place at Takeover.

WWE will be announcing more matches for this show in the coming days.