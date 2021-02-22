WWE Elimination Chamber Results: The Miz Cashes In, Edge Attacks Roman Reigns

WWE Elimination Chamber aired live from the ThunderDome tonight. Keith Lee was ruled out of the United States Championship Triple Threat match tonight. On the Kickoff Show, John Morrison, Ricochet, Mustafa Ali, and Elias competed in a Fatal 4-Way to determine Keith Lee’s replacement.

Elimination Chamber 2021 Results

John Morrison def. Mustafa Ali, Elias, Ricochet and will replace Keith Lee in the US Title match (Kickoff Show) Daniel Bryan def. Cesaro, Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, King Corbin in an Elimination Chamber match Roman Reigns def. Daniel Bryan to retain the Universal Championship Riddle def. Lashley & John Morrison to become the new United States Champion Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler def. Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair Drew McIntyre def. AJ Styles, Sheamus, Jeff Hardy, Kofi Kingston, Randy Orton in an Elimination Chamber match to retain the WWE Championship The Miz def. Drew McIntyre to become the new WWE Champion

Here are the takeaways from the PPV:

Daniel Bryan Won The Elimination Chamber Match

Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan, Jey Uso, King Corbin, Sami Zayn, and Cesaro battled in the first Elimination Chamber match of the PPV. The winner of the match will face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship later tonight.

Cesaro and Daniel Bryan started off the match as the remaining superstars waited in their pods. Cesaro connected with a Backbreaker and went for the cover but Bryan kicked out. Bryan sent Cesaro out of the ring and made his way to the top rope.

Daniel hit a knee to the face off the top rope and rolled Cesaro back in the ring. Bryan climbed back to the top turnbuckle and connected with a Dropkick for a near fall. Daniel hit a Hurricanrana but Cesaro popped right up and leveled Bryan with a Clothesline for a one count.

King Corbin entered the match next and slammed Bryan’s head into the chamber. Cesaro hit a flurry of uppercuts but wound up running into a Deep Six from Corbin for a near fall. Corbin planted Bryan with the Deep Six as well for another two count.

Corbin dominated the next few minutes of the match and beat Bryan & Cesaro down. Sami entered the match next and Cesaro launched him into the steel structure. Bryan hit a few kicks and bounced Sami’s face off the steel several times.

Zayn tried to hit Bryan with the Helluva Kick but Daniel got out of the way and Sami crashed into one of the pods. Zayn planted Cesaro with a Tornado DDT and went for the cover but Cesaro kicked out at two.

Cesaro and Sami then traded punches on top of a pod. Cesaro drove Sami off the chamber and to the floor with a stomp to the chest. Cesaro did some pull-ups on the top of the chamber before climbing back down. Corbin leveled Cesaro with a Clothesline and delivered a Chokeslam to Daniel Bryan.

Corbin went for a Chokeslam but Cesaro blocked it and sent Corbin into the steel ring post. Cesaro followed it up with an uppercut off the top rope and then got Corbin in the Swing. Cesaro followed i up with the Sharpshooter and Corbin tapped out in the middle of the ring. Corbin was the first superstar eliminated from the match.

Kevin Owens entered the match next and Sami tried to team up with him. Owens launched Sami’s face into the pod and made his way to the ring. Owens planted Bryan with a German Suplex before trading punches with Cesaro.

Sami and Owens battled on the turnbuckle. Zayn bit Owens’ forehead and then elbowed him to the canvas. Owens dodged a Splash and leveled Sami with a Superkick to the face. Owens hit Cesaro, Bryan, and Sami Zayn with a Cannonball before taunting Jey Uso.

Zayn capitalized and planted Owens with a Suplex. Cesaro leveled Sami with an uppercut, Bryan hit Cesaro with the Running Knee, and Owens connected with the Pop-Up Powerbomb on Bryan.

Owens and Sami were the first superstars to their feet and Zayn asked for mercy. Kevin hit Sami with a Neckbreaker and hit another one on Bryan for a two count. Jey Uso entered the match last and immediately traded punches with Kevin Owens.

Kevin Owens climbed to the top of a pod and hit a Moonsault onto the other four superstars in the match. Owens followed it up with a Stunner to Cesaro and Bryan outside the ring. Kevin connected with a Stunner on Sami Zayn for the pinfall elimination.

Cesaro, Bryan, Jey Uso, and Kevin Owens were the final four superstars in the match. Jey slammed the cell door on Owens’ arm and hit him with several Superkicks before the door was finally opened. Jey hit Owens with a Splash for the pinfall elimination. Cesaro hit Jey with an uppercut and followed it up with an Elbow Drop for a near fall.

Bryan rolled up Cesaro for a two count and followed it up with a kick to the head for another two count. Daniel made his way to the top rope and hit Bryan with a Gutbuster. Cesaro got Bryan in the Swing but Jey broke it up with a Superkick. Jey climbed to the top rope and hit a Frog Splash for the pinfall elimination.

Jey hit Bryan with a Frog Splash and went for the cover but Daniel kicked out at two. Bryan battled back and hit the Running Knee for the victory. Universal Champion Roman Reigns made his way to the ring right away for the title match.

RUNNING KNEE WINS IT.@WWEDanielBryan goes the distance to win the Elimination Chamber Match, but his night isn't over yet… #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/3B02aIRjC7 — WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2021

Edge Will Face Roman Reigns At WrestleMania

Roman Reigns defended the Universal Championship against Daniel Bryan right after the Elimination Chamber match. Reigns went for the Spear but Bryan countered into the Yes Lock in the middle of the ring. Reigns escaped and planted Bryan with a Powerbomb. Roman then applied the Guillotine Choke for the submission victory. After the match, Edge leveled Reigns with a Spear and pointed at the WrestleMania sign.

Riddle Captured The United States Championship

Bobby Lashley defended the Unites States Championship against Riddle & John Morrison in a Triple Threat match tonight at Elimination Chamber. Lashley dominated the match early and knocked Riddle & Morrison out of the ring.

Riddle and Morrison teamed up and beat the United States Champion down in the corner of the ring. Lashley slammed Morrison to the canvas and then did the same to Riddle. Lashley geared up in the corner and hit Riddle with a Spear against the turnbuckle.

MVP gave Lashley a fist bump and Riddle capitalized on the distraction by sending the US Champion out of the ring. Morrison flipped onto Lashley and Riddle followed it up with the Floating Bro. Morrison shoved Riddle into the ring post and went for a cover back in the ring but Riddle was able to kick out at two.

Riddle connected with a Pele Kick and followed it up with some forearms to the face. Riddle followed it up with the Broton and then a boot to the midsection. Riddle hit a German Suplex for a two count. Lashley got back into the ring and Riddle hit the Final Flash knee to the face.

Riddle climbed to the top rope and hit the Floating Bro on Lashley. Morrison booted Riddle in the face and hit Starship Pain on Lashley for a two count. MVP and Morrison started trash talking outside the ring. Morrison took MVP’s crutch and tried to hit Lashley with it. Lashley ducked under it and applied the Hurt Lock. Riddle hit Lashley with the crutch a few times and then connected with the Bro Derek for the pinfall victory. Riddle is the new United States Champion.

Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler Retained

Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler defended the Women’s Tag Team Championships against Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair. Nia chased Bianca around before Belair caught her with a Dropkick. Sasha tagged in and planted Nia Jax with a Bulldog. Shayna tagged in and Sasha connected with a slam for a two count. Shayna sent Banks to the apron and Nia dropped her with a shoulder tackle.

Back in the ring, Shayna leveled Banks with a Clothesline for a near fall. Nia tagged in and applied a Headlock in the middle of the ring. Sasha escaped but Shayna prevented Banks from making a tag. Banks hit a Crossbody off the middle turnbuckle for a two count before connecting with a knee to the face.

Bianca tagged in and Shayna applied the Kirifuda Clutch. Belair escaped and Sasha tagged in. Sasha connected with a Frog Splash off the top rope for a near fall. Belair planted Baszler for the KOD but Nia dragged her out of the ring. Nia hit a Spinebuster and went for the cover but Banks broke it up.

Sasha knocked Shayna out of the ring as Nia set up for a Samoan Drop. Banks tagged herself in and hit a Meteora on Nix for another two count. Reginald showed up with a champagne bottle as Sasha locked in the Bank Statement. Nia was able to reach the bottom rope to break the hold. Reginald slid the bottle in the ring and told Sasha to use it. Banks refused and Nia capitalized on the distraction with a Samoan Drop for the pinfall victory. Jax & Baszler are still Women’s Tag Team Champions.

The Miz Cashed In & Won The WWE Championship

Drew McIntyre defended the WWE Championship in an Elimination Chamber match against Sheamus, Jeff Hardy, Kofi Kingston, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles.

Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy started off the match. Orton threw Jeff out of the ring and sent him flying into the pod that McIntyre was inside. Hardy battled back with some punches to Orton’s face and then knocked him to the floor with a Dropkick.

Orton got Jeff in a Headlock but he broke free and hit another Dropkick before a Splash for a near fall. Jeff connected with another Splash off the middle rope and went for the cover but Orton was able to power out at two.

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was released from his pod and traded punches with Orton. McIntyre leveled Randy with a Clothesline and then threw Jeff across the ring. Orton went for a Clothesline but McIntyre ducked and hit a Neckbreaker.

Randy connected with a DDT on McIntyre and followed it up with a Neckbreaker of his own for a two count. Kofi Kingston entered the match and went right after Orton. Kingston rolled up Orton for the elimination and Randy lost it. Orton planted Kingston and Hardy with an RKO before leaving.

Omos ripped off the plexiglass on AJ’s pod and Styles hopped into the ring. AJ tried to pin Jeff and Kofi but they both kicked out at two. Adam Pearce ran down the entrance ramp and kicked out Omos from ringside. Kingston planted Styles with a Tornado DDT on the floor.

Kofi traded punches with Drew McIntyre but the WWE Champion got the better of the exchange and connected with a Suplex. McIntyre planted AJ Styles with a Back Body Drop before slamming Jeff Hardy into the chamber. McIntyre planted Jeff with a Neckbreaker and went for the cover but Hardy kicked out at two.

Sheamus entered the match last and got right in McIntyre’s face. Sheamus and Drew traded punches in the middle of the ring and then to the corner. Kingston and Jeff Hardy joined in but McIntyre and Sheamus quickly threw them out of the ring. McIntyre and Sheamus started punching each other’s face once again before the WWE Champion connected with a Clothesline.

McIntyre went for a Superplex but Jeff and AJ attacked him from behind. McIntyre then planted Sheamus with a Superplex as Styles & Hardy connected with a Powerbomb on the WWE Champion. Kingston tried to pin everyone but each superstar was able to kick out. Sheamus leveled Kingston with the Brogue Kick for the pinfall elimination.

Jeff hit Sheamus and then McIntyre with a Twist of Fate. Hardy delivered another Twist of Fate on AJ Styles and flipped off the pod onto Sheamus & McIntyre. Hardy climbed back on top of the pod and hit Styles with a Swanton Bomb. McIntyre came out of nowhere and hit Jeff Hardy with the Claymore for the pinfall elimination.

McIntyre hit Sheamus with the Glasgow Kiss but he bounced off the ropes and connected with White Noise. Styles then hit McIntyre with a Senton for a near fall. Styles followed it up with a springboard 450 Splash but McIntyre kicked out at two again.

Sheamus clubbed Styles across the chest with the 10 Beats of the Bodhran. Sheamus made his way to the top turnbuckle and leveled Styles with a Flying Clothesline. McIntyre went for the Claymore but Sheamus countered with the Brogue Kick. AJ quickly hit Sheamus with the Phenomenal Forearm for the pinfall elimination.

AJ set up for the Phenomenal Forearm again as Drew McIntyre stumbled to his feet. McIntyre was ready and countered into the Claymore while AJ was in midair. McIntyre then covered AJ to win the Elimination Chamber match and retain the WWE Championship.

After the match, Bobby Lashley attacked McIntyre from behind and beat him down before applying the Hurt Lock in the middle of the ring. The Miz then cashed in his MITB briefcase and hit McIntyre with a DDT for a two count. The Miz followed it up with the Skull Crushing Finale for the pinfall victory. The Miz is the new WWE Champion.