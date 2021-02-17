WWE Films Pilot For New NXT EVOLVE Show

Back in December, it was reported WWE had been considering doing a new show for the NXT brand, which would see it be led by former EVOLVE co-founder Gabe Sapolsky.

The idea behind it was to help out talent trying to make it on the NXT roster. On Wednesday, Fightful reported the company has taken another step further with the show as it now has a tentative title of NXT EVOLVE with Sapolsky and Jeremy Borash both heavily involved.

Dave Meltzer confirmed that a pilot has been filmed as well as Sapolsky being under control of the new venture. He couldn’t confirm any other details.

- Advertisement -

The report from Fightful goes onto state the tapings for the show had more of a “fight” feel and took place at a warehouse that was temporarily used when the Performance Center didn’t train talent.

Josiah Williams served as the host with new graphics and a title belt already created with the NXT EVOLVE branding. As it stands right now, there’s no word yet on whether this show has been greenlit for production, announcers, intended talent, and the platform on which it will air. It’s possible that WWE adds commentary to the broadcast in post-production and if WWE can’t reach a television deal with a network, the likely home would be on the WWE Network.

Originally, the plan for the show was to provide those in developmental more opportunity to work since WWE can’t run house shows.

WWE purchased EVOLVE from Sapolsky and Sal Hamoui last July while Sapolsky has been an NXT consultant since 2018.