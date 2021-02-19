WWE Has Dropped SmackDown Romance Storyline

WWE officials have decided to drop a romantic storyline on SmackDown between Murphy and Aalyah.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the angle was just abruptly dropped out of nowhere. For those who are wondering why, there’s no backstory or behind-the-scenes story as to why. It’s possible that WWE didn’t have an idea where to take the storyline.

Aalyah has not appeared on WWE TV since the December 4 SmackDown episode, which saw Murphy lose to King Baron Corbin in singles action. Murphy did appear on last week’s episode of SmackDown where Seth Rollins did his return promo as he was part of the large group of wrestlers standing around the ring, but the commentators didn’t acknowledge him.

Rollins was feuding with Murphy and The Mysterio Family when he took time off in November as he was going to be with Becky Lynch for the birth of their first child together.

It had been previously reported the company had plans for Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio to feud with Corbin, Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake. However, that feud was nixed when Cutler tested positive for COVID-19 and thus was removed from TV because of the diagnosis.

Corbin’s stable with Cutler and Blake was dropped and Cutler ended up being released from his contract. The Mysterio Family also missed WWE TV time in December due to them dealing with COVID-19, but Aalyah never tested positive.