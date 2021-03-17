25,000 Fans Expected At WrestleMania Each Night

WWE announced today that WrestleMania tickets will go on-sale this Friday. It is expected that the company will attempt to sell 25,000 tickets for each night of the 2-night event.

“Capacity for next month’s WrestleMania at Raymond James will be approximately 25,000 fans for each of two nights of the event. That’s 36 percent of full capacity for what the event would hold at Raymond James in a normal year,” Tweeted Tampa Bay Times reporter Eduardo A Encina.

Florida-based wrestling reporter Jon Alba has also been providing updates. Previously, it had been rumoured that WWE wanted as many as 45,000 fans each night.

“I can confirm #WrestleMania will be limited capacity with approximately 25,000 people each night. Seating pods with social distancing. Masks required at all times, and there will be free masks upon entry with temperature checks and health screenings,” Alba Tweeted.

I have reached out to try and confirm this number, but if true, this would be significantly less than what #WWE had been initially aiming for as far as #WrestleMania is concerned. Just a little more than what the Super Bowl held. https://t.co/ROWJKVHtuN — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) March 17, 2021

“Tickets had been set to go on-sale Tuesday, but the sale was delayed suddenly without much warning. As I said, just because #WWE had been aiming for 45,000 fans, that did not mean it was going to get it,” Alba continued.

WrestleMania will take place April 10th and 11th, 2021. WWE plans to revert back to a one-night event in 2022. Drew McIntyre vs Bobby Lashley, Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair, Edge vs Roman Reigns, and New Day vs Styles & Omos has been booked.