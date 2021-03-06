The betting odds for most of the matches that will take place at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view event have been released.
The card for the show that takes place on Sunday (March 7, 2021) in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place appears to have been finalized.
Cody Rhodes is favored to win the Face Of The Revolution Ladder Match while the rest of the wrestlers are priced at the same +275. Kenny Omega is favored to retain the AEW World Title at -350 while Moxley is listed as +325.
Make sure to join us on Sunday for match recaps, and our takeaways from this latest pay-per-view event held by AEW.
Revolution Betting Odds
The favorites to win are listed as – while the underdogs are listed with +. Here are the final betting odds:
- AEW World Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega (-350) vs. Jon Moxley (+325) – Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch
- Sting and Darby Allin (450) vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks (+275) – Street Fight
- AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks (-250) vs. MJF and Chris Jericho (+175)
- Matt Hardy (-350 ) vs. Adam Page (+225) – the winner receives the loser’s first-quarter 2021 earnings
- Cody Rhodes vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Lance Archer vs.. Max Caster vs. TBA – Face Of The Revolution Ladder Match (winner gets shot at Darby Allin’s TNT Title): Cody +175, The Field -250
- Miro & Kip Sabian (+120) vs. Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor (-160)