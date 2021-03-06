The betting odds for most of the matches that will take place at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view event have been released.

The card for the show that takes place on Sunday (March 7, 2021) in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place appears to have been finalized.

Cody Rhodes is favored to win the Face Of The Revolution Ladder Match while the rest of the wrestlers are priced at the same +275. Kenny Omega is favored to retain the AEW World Title at -350 while Moxley is listed as +325.

Make sure to join us on Sunday for match recaps, and our takeaways from this latest pay-per-view event held by AEW.

Revolution Betting Odds

The favorites to win are listed as – while the underdogs are listed with +. Here are the final betting odds: