AEW Revolution Breaks PPV Buys Record, Generates $5M

AEW Revolution has smashed the company’s buyrate records of previous PPVs, and has generated a revenue of at least $5 million. The show brought in 125,000 buys worldwide, including both traditional and digital platforms namely B/R Live, FITE, and traditional pay-per-view outlets. The previous buyrate record was set by AEW‘s Double or Nothing 2020 pay-per-view event with an estimated 105,000 buys. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the show generated just over $5 million in revenue, with $2.4 million of it going to AEW. The rest will go to its domestic and international broadcast partners.

It was initially reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Revolution grossed over $6 million and it’s well on its way to make $7 million once the total is calculated. The Wrestlenomics report features a breakdown of various revenue streams for the PPV such as PPV buys, ticket and merchandise sales, accounting for $5 million for AEW. It took estimatedly $1 million to produce Revolution for the company.

The Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch between AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Jon Omega was the headlining match of Revolution. The match itself was good, but fans were left disappointed with weak explosions as the finish due to a technical glitch. Deciding against ignoring the dud, the company ran with it as part of the storyline, with Omega eventually breaking the silence and acknowledging the disappointing finish out of character.

“Yeah, it was really deflating to do so much preparation, test the explosions, have them be impressive in the rehearsal, and then have it be something so much different than what was promised,” Kenny Omega said about the Revolution finish. “It made me appreciate everyone who worked hard and did their part even more, though. But like you said, we really wanted to have a good one, and we added real barbed wire to help with the feeling of danger so we really risked a lot. Again, I loved the match; glad we did it, sucks about the finale.”