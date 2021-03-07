AEW Revolution Final Card, Live Coverage

The card for tonight’s (Sunday, March 21, 2021) AEW Revolution event has been finalized.

The company has officially announced the main event of this event that takes place in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place as the show will be headlined by AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley.

This show marks the first PPV of 2021 for the promotion, which features a stacked lineup. There are a total of nine matches booked for this show with three of them being championship matches.

As a reminder, we will be providing live play-by-play coverage of this special later tonight. Here’s the final card:

AEW Revolution: Card

AEW World Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley – Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch

Sting and Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks – Street Fight

AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks vs. MJF and Chris Jericho

Matt Hardy vs. Adam Page – the winner receives the loser’s first-quarter 2021 earnings

AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida vs. Title Eliminator Tournament winner Ryo Mizunami

Cody Rhodes vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Lance Archer vs. Max Caster vs. TBA – Face Of The Revolution Ladder Match (winner gets shot at Darby Allin’s TNT Title)

Casino Tag Team Royale for a future Tag Team Title Shot: Bear Country, Alex Reynolds/John Silver, Evil Uno/Stu Grayson, Santana/Ortiz, The Butcher/The Blade, Private Party, Top Flight, PAC/Rey Fenix, 5 and 10, The Pretty Picture, Matt & Mike Sydal, Jurassic Express, Varsity Blonds, Natural Nightmares, SCU, and Gunn Club

Miro & Kip Sabian vs. Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor

Paul Wight to reveal AEW’s big talent signing

Riho & Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker & Rebel – Pre-Show