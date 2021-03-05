AEW Signs ‘Captain’ Shawn Dean, Tony Khan Comments

Shawn Dean is All Elite. AEW announced his signing Friday afternoon.

Dean been a regular on AEW Dark since the early 2020. He’s been teaming with Carlie Bravo in recent weeks as part of the The Infantry tag team.

The Infantry: Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo (Photo: AEW)

AEW President Tony Khan thanked Dean on his US military service and the hard work he’s shown in AEW thus far.

- Advertisement -

“Thank you for your service to the USA, @ShawnDean773, + thank you for everything you’ve done for @AEW to help us thrive through the pandemic,” Khan wrote. “Your consistent hard work, positivity + reliability have made you so valuable to #AEW; now it’s my honor to officially welcome you aboard!”

Shawn Dean On Signing with AEW

Shawn Dean replied to Tony Khan and expressed gratitude for his wrestling journey.

“Wow….just Wow…..this has been a journey …hard work… dedication…against all adversity I stayed the course and it has led to this….dreams work with hard work!!!

@TonyKhan and MY entire @AEW family thank you …thank you ….#Salute and….#ImWithAEW”

- Advertisement -

Congratulations to Shawn Dean.