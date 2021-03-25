AEW Star Injured In Dynamite Main Event

AEW star John Silver appears to have suffered an injury during his match with the TNT champion Darby Allin in the main event of this week’s episode of Dynamite.

The show saw the dark order member challenging Allin for his title in the final match of the night. Darby managed to pick up the victory in the bout after hitting a Canadian Destroyer on his opponent.

The champion cut a promo praising his opponent after the show went off air and he revealed that Silver dislocated his shoulder halfway through their contest:

“I don’t think anybody here knows, but I’m pretty sure you dislocated your shoulder about halfway through that match, but g*ddamn, did you put everything into it! And I’m down to do it anytime again. Thank you, John. Thank you.”

John Silver himself confirmed the news of his shoulder damage later on and on Twitter he wrote “came up short tonight. Shoulder is messed up. Doctor doesn’t think it’s too serious but I’ll keep everyone updated once I know.”

Sting and Darby talk to the crowd and Darby thanks @SilverNumber1 who dislocated husband shoulder apparently! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/jHVdzUlQPR — Ryan Mulligan #TornadoDDT (@WasabiRyo) March 25, 2021

Came up short tonight. Shoulder is messed up. Doctor doesn’t think it’s too serious but I’ll keep everyone updated once I know. — John Silver (@SilverNumber1) March 25, 2021

After Dynamite, Darby Allin said he was "pretty sure Silver dislocated his shoulder" during the match. Possibly happened here when Silver went over the barricade. pic.twitter.com/QFiiiI8dia — Joshua Gagnon — I’m tired. (@HeelDoors) March 25, 2021

There is no word yet on if the AEW star will have to miss any ring time due to the injury on Dynamite. We will keep you posted on any further updates on his status.