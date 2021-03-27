Backstage News On If WWE Plans To Return To Touring After WrestleMania

The WrestleMania 37 event will see the return of a live audience for WWE shows for the first time in more than a year and 25,000 fans are expected to attend each night of the Show Of Shows.

This news, combined with the fact that WWE is expected to leave the Tropicana Field after the PPV made many wonder if the company could be planning to return to touring after the event.

However, if reports from Sports Illustrated are to be believed then it won’t be the case and the site is reporting that the company does not plan to return to its touring schedule for the first half of 2021.

While venues are reopening around the country, the current plan is to keep the Thunderdome setup at the Yuengling Center while the officials gauge “whether it is prudent to return to a weekly live event model.”

This strategy is opposed to the competitors of the company in AEW which has just announced its first non-televised event for WrestleMania weekend.

There is no word yet on what the company plans for the second half of the year and if they could be planning to go on road once again for the latter half of 2021.