Backstage News On The Miz Vs Bad Bunny Being Announced As A Singles Match

WWE has announced that Grammy award-winning rapper Bad Bunny will be taking on former WWE champion The Miz in a singles match on night 1 of the upcoming WrestleMania 37 event.

This announcement was surprising to some as people were expecting to see a tag match involving John Morrison and Damien Priest.

PWinsider has now provided some update on the situation and latest report from the site reveals why the company chose to go with a singles match between The Miz and Bad Bunny instead of a tag team bout.

According to the site, both Morrison and Priest are currently dealing with minor injuries and the company has announced a one on one match as a precaution.

The officials didn’t want to announce a tag team match and then be forced to change the bout in case the stars are not cleared to return to the ring by the time of the event so they went with the announced bout.

Though there is no word yet on when or how both these stars suffered their injuries and how long they are expected to stay out of action.

Since their injuries are not very serious, it’s possible that both the stars will be cleared before the Show Of Shows. In the case they are cleared, the company is expected to add them to the announced bout, making it a tag team match.