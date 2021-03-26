Backstage Update On Keith Lee Being Absent, Original Plans

Raw star Keith Lee has mysteriously been away from the WWE programming in recent weeks, making fans wonder about his status with the company. Now Fightful Select has provided some update on his condition and the site reveals that the former NXT champion has been sidelined due to medical reasons.

It’s not a case of creatives having nothing for him. Lee was originally taken off TV due to health reasons back in February and he hasn’t been cleared by the doctors since. The former champion underwent some medical testing when he was originally taken out of action last month. Though there is no word yet on the results of the tests.

The report also reveals that the company had plans for Keith Lee to win the United States Championship before being pulled from the Elimination Chamber PPV. The former NXT star last wrestled on the February 8 episode of Raw where he defeated Matt Riddle.

- Advertisement -

He was scheduled for a triple threat match alongside Bobby Lashley and Matt Riddle at Elimination Chamber. John Morrison replaced Keith Lee in this match after he was pulled from the show. The bout then saw Riddle capturing the US title by defeating the other two opponents.

Keith Lee is actively trying to get cleared but so far he hasn’t been given the green light by WWE doctors. We will have to wait and see if he is able to make a return before the WrestleMania 37 event next month.