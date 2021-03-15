Britt Baker Talks Headlining AEW Dynamite This Week

Britt Baker will face Thunder Rosa in a Light’s Out match on Dynamite this week. The match has been announced as the main event of St. Patrick’s Day Slam. Technically, it has already been taped and will air on Wednesday but Baker spoke with SI.com recently about the match’s importance.

“There is only one chance at having the first-ever women’s main event, and I get to be part of it. This is a match you’re going to remember for a long time,” Baker said during the interview.

Baker responded when questioned about Hikaru Shida not being featured in the first-ever women’s main event on Dynamite. Baker feels she’s the biggest start in the division no matter who is the champion.

“I truly believe I am the biggest star of the women’s division,” Baker continued. “You could put me in the main event with one of Kenny Omega’s broom girls, and people are still going to watch it. I want to put all eyes on me when I come on TV.”

“This is a show that has the likes of Jon Moxley, Cody Rhodes, Matt Hardy, Penta and Eddie Kingston, and I’m the main event. Part of me can’t believe this is happening, while the other half is saying, damn right, it’s happening.”

Baker continued to say that her and Thunder Rosa will go all out this Wednesday night and put on a special show.

“You can say it’s because of Thunder Rosa; you can say it’s because of me, but we are going to add a lot of respect to the women’s division this Wednesday on Dynamite. We’re going to go all out,” Baker continued.

“We both have a different vision of who is pioneering this women’s division. Someone has to win; someone has to lose, but it’s going to be a fight. I promise this is going to be a can’t-miss main event match that people will be talking about for years.”

