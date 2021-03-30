Buddy Murphy Told To Delete Instagram Post Directed At Mysterio Family

Buddy Murphy was involved in an angle with Seth Rollins and the Mysterio family recently. He’s no longer involved on-camera with either the Mysterios or “The Monday night Messiah” however.

Murphy briefly posted to Instagram a storyline update regarding why he was no longer involved with the Mysterio family. The post was later deleted.

“Let’s point out the obvious! The Mysterio’s used me! I never needed them!” Murphy wrote. “I’m beyond one of the most talent in-ring performers on the planet! Aalyah used me to be on tv and advance an acting career. Dominik used me so he had a reason to stand ringside. Rey was jealous that I became the new face of the cruiserweight and he was left out of the discussion. They took what they wanted then they left me in the shadows! Sounds like my time in NXT.”

According to comments made on Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE ordered Murphy to delete the comments.

“Buddy Murphy, I guess he did an Instagram post trying to shoot his own angle with the Mysterios,” said Dave Meltzer. “He was ordered to delete it, so he did.”

“I guess he decided to come up with a reason to end (the angle) and turn heel and they didn’t want him shooting his own angle on Instagram.”

Murphy also recently sent the following to Aleister Black on Twitter: