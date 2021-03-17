Cesaro Praises Daniel Bryan: “He Makes Everybody Better”

Daniel Bryan and Cesaro have a long history together. Their first official match against each other took place in 2005 at IWA’s Ted Petty invitational. Bryan beat Cesaro to advance in the tournament that night. Fast forward 16 years and now both of them are on Smackdown. Cesaro recently took part in an interview with Talk Sport and spoke about Bryan’s influence in WWE.

“Daniel Bryan is incredible to have around the locker room. I think I speak for everyone when I say he’s one of those guys that you want to have around,” Cesaro said during the interview.

“He’s so smart and so good that he makes everybody better because they have to step up their game. And that’s what I would like to be. He’s been around – I mean, I’ve known him forever, almost 15 years – his ability to create momentum is second to none.”

Cesaro continued to talk about Daniel Bryan’s current program with Roman Reigns. Bryan and Reigns will face each other at Fastlane on Sunday.

“We were heading into WrestleMania and people were like ‘oh, he’s losing, he’s losing momentum’ – no he didn’t. He just turns it around like that [clicks his fingers]. He switches momentum and now he’s facing Roman Reigns – as he should – at Fastlane.”

Cesaro also spoke about the confidence Bryan has in working with him.

“So it’s great to have him around and to me, having the support of somebody like Daniel Bryan, you don’t just get it overnight,” Cesaro continued. “You have to prove yourself night after night after night. So it may take a while to get there with Bryan, but it’s well worth it.”