Charly Caruso Not Expected To Return To WWE

WWE‘s Charly Caruso is not expected to return to the company. According to a report from PW Insider, Caruso’s contract is up shortly and she is not expected to re-sign. Caruso is a co-host of ESPN’s “First Take, Her Take” as well.
Caruso is not expected to make any further appearances with WWE and will leave the company when her contract officially expires. Caruso has reportedly gotten into hot water with some backstage in WWE for being repeatedly late for interviews.
WWE recently hired Kevin Patrick as the new host of RAW Talk.
Charly Caruso: WWE to ESPN
In 2018, Caruso spoke to Lillian Garcia about her time in WWE.
“It’s been such a great platform, and getting to meet all different types of people and have this amazing experience on an international platform and travelling… Sometimes your just like, ‘I just wanna sleep in my bed,’ but, I mean, like any job, you take the good with the bad. Traveling’s not bad, but it does get to be a lot sometimes.”
“So yep, here I am – officially an ESPN employee!” She continued. “I’ll be doing a few things at ESPN from time to time for now, including SportsCenter on Snapchat show. I’m still in disbelief. WWE + ESPN = KILLER COMBO! I am so incredibly appreciative and fortunate for both of these wonderful opportunities.”