Charly Caruso Refutes Reports About Backstage Heat In WWE

Charly Caruso (Charly Arnolt) recently announced that she is now with ESPN full-time. This comes on the heels of reports that she had been taken off of WWE television due to “backstage heat” from being late to interviews. A report from Fightful said she had been taken off television after Vince McMahon was made aware of her tardiness.

Caruso recently denied these reports in an interview with TV Insider. Her departure from WWE was also addressed recently by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

“There is always going to be chatter,” Caruso said regarding reports of her having heat backstage. “The contract was coming up. Instead of renewing, I’m moving on. Everyone is going to have their own opinions regardless. I never had any issues while I was at WWE. Nothing bad happened. As far as I’m concerned, I’m leaving on a positive note and beginning what I believe to be the next step in my career.”

Caruso’s departure was also addressed recently on Wrestling Observer Radio. According to comments made by Dave Meltzer, Caruso was taken off of television due to her choosing not to re-sign with WWE when they offered her a new contract.

“It’s pretty clear she was leaving anyway,” Meltzer said. “That’s what this was all about. Because she was offered a new contract and didn’t take it. They pretty much knew she was out the door, so that’s what happened.”