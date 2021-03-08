Christian Cage Revealed As AEW’s Big Talent Signing

After much speculation, Christian Cage turned out to be AEW’s big talent signing.

This past Wednesday night, AEW had Paul Wight, formerly known as The Big Show, do a promo where he stated AEW was going to sign a “Hall of Fame-worthy talent” at the Revolution pay-per-view event.

At Revolution, Cage came out to his old TNA theme music. He grabbed the contract then walked to the ring and signed it. He never said a word. That was it.

Before this announcement was made, there was a lot of speculation about who it could be. The names fans thought it could include the likes of CM Punk, Batista, Christian, Kurt Angle, and more.

AEW President Khan did note that the signing was one of his all-time favorite wrestlers. In a past interview, he named Chris Jericho, Ric Flair, Bret Hart, and Steve Austin as his Mount Rushmore of wrestlers.

On Saturday, it was reported Christian was a free agent, and not under contract with WWE. The report noted, “there were some ideas discussed between WWE and Christian, and the company was interested in signing him. However, talks apparently fell through.” Fightful reported Christian had not been backstage as of late at WWE events and there were no creative plans spoken about.

In addition, fans also picked up on how AEW’s Chief Legal officer Megha Parekh recently followed then unfollowed Christian on Instagram. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion made his in-ring return this past January at the Royal Rumble by working the Men’s Royal Rumble Match. He had been retired due to a history of concussions.