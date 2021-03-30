Dalton Castle Officially Re-signs With Ring of Honor

Ring of Honor has confirmed that former company champion Dalton Castle has re-signed with the company.

ROH issued the following regarding the re-signing of Castle:

Ring of Honor is pleased to announce that Dalton Castle has re-signed with the company.

There had been speculation in recent months regarding Castle’s future, but after his victory over Josh Woods at the 19th Anniversary pay-per-view on Friday, the former ROH World Champion told backstage correspondent Quinn McKay: “I ain’t going nowhere. I’m staying in Ring of Honor.”

Castle, one of the most charismatic and colorful athletes in pro wrestling, made his ROH debut in 2013. He competed in the 2015 Top Prospect Tournament and has been a fixture in ROH ever since.

Castle reached the pinnacle of the sport when he won the ROH World Championship from Cody at Final Battle 2017. He also is a former co-holder of the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Title.

It was previously believed that Dalton Castle was potentially looking at ‘what else is out there’ in terms of signing a long term deal.

WrestlingINC recently confirmed that Ring of Honor had offered Castle a new deal. The new contract was said to be “good,” but at that point there were no specifics.

As aforementioned, Castle was considering the offer but wanted to see “what else is out there.”