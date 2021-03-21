Daniel Bryan On AEW And NXT Stars He Would Like To Face

Daniel Bryan has got to wrestle in a number of dream matches since his return to in-ring action in 2018 which many thought were not possible when he was forced to retire from active competition in 2016.

During his recent interview with Bleacher Report, the former world champion talked about his dream matches outside of his current brand and his dream opponents from other companies as well.

Bryan first mentioned the name of Kazuchika Okada as someone he would like to face before revealing the other names he would want to compete against from both NXT and AEW rosters:

“When you look at the AEWs or whatever it is, somebody like Jungle Boy or MJF or Darby Allin,” Bryan stated. “Those guys are really interesting to me. When you look at NXT, he’s not young, but I’ve always wanted to wrestle Kushida. That guy’s great.

Kyle O’Reilly and I, I don’t know if we’ve ever wrestled.” said Daniel Bryan, “I’ve always wanted to do a singles match with him because he’s gotten so, so good. Finn Balor and I have wrestled on the independents once or twice, and I’d love to do a match with him in WWE. There are just so many guys.”

The former champion also gave a shout-out to some lesser-known guys and in the spree, he took the name of ROH star Jonathan Gresham and William Regal’s son Bailey Matthews as guys he wants to face.

Daniel Bryan will be challenging Roman Reigns for his Universal Championship at the Fastlane PPV this Sunday with Edge as the special guest enforcer.