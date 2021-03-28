Daniel Bryan On How Much Creative Influence He Has On SmackDown

Daniel Bryan has started taking some interest in the behind the scene creative process in recent times and fans have credited him for helping underrated talents such as Cesaro and Drew Gulak.

During a recent interview with Talk Sport, the former world champion discussed a number of things and also cleared the air on his creative influence.

Bryan mentioned how he gets credit for good storylines. However, according to him, he doesn’t have as big of a say in things as fans believe:

“It’s interesting because, one, I don’t have that big of a say [Laughs]. Sometimes something really great will happen on SmackDown and somebody will say ‘Oh, that’s Daniel Bryan!’ Like, that’s not me!

One part is our performers — we have incredible superstars. Cesaro is a no-brainer. When you say ‘Daniel Bryan helped Cesaro’ — no. All I did was ‘hey this guy is really good. We should put him on TV and use him!’ [Laughs].”

Later in the interview, the SmackDown star revealed that his own mentor William Regal once told him that being mentor of young talents can sometimes be more rewarding than the actual wrestling.

Apart from this, Daniel Bryan said that he wants to face William Regal’s son Bailey Matthews at WrestleMania and opened up about his mental struggles with the big looming decision about his future.