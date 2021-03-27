Daniel Bryan Says His WWE Contract Is ‘Up Soon’, Opens Up About Mental Struggle

Daniel Bryan is currently enjoying his WWE run since his return to pro wrestling in 2018 but he will soon have to make a decision that can alter the course of not only his career but his life as well.

When his current WWE deal expires the former world champion will have to decide whether he wants to continue missing out on important moments with his young children while wrestling across the world or hang his boots at a relatively young age to be with his family.

Bryan opened up on his mental struggles about the looming decision during a recent interview with Talk Sport and he explained that he has to decide what is more important to him:

“For me, my contract is up soon and that sort of thing so it’s really just an evaluation of what’s more important to me. Going out and doing this thing that I love every week, but being away from my family, being away from my wife and kids three days a week, and they’re at this stage that you don’t ever get back.

I think it’s a little bit different when they get to be in school and time isn’t as slow as it is now. But we’re not having any more kids and our boy is seven months. Our daughter is going to turn four in May and it’s going by so fast. You don’t want to lose that time, as a human. There are certain things you can’t ever get back.”

Daniel Bryan then discussed how he finds himself being exhausted when he returns home every Saturday. He revealed that he has started drinking coffee after coming back because he wants to be energetic and show up for his kids.

He mentioned how he is struggling with these thoughts right now and trying to decide what’s more important. Daniel also discussed how the financial side of things could be a factor in his decision saying that he could financially set up his kids for the rest of their lives if he decides to continue wrestling:

“What do you love personally, but also what’s the most important thing. That’s the struggle that I’m dealing with right now – what’s more important?

“Because one of the other things is hey, from a financial perspective, you can set your kids up for the rest of our lives, right? You can do that. But the trade off is, you don’t get to be there for them every day.”

Though later in the interview, Daniel Bryan acknowledged that while it’s a hard question to have, it’s a really blessed hard question to have. Daniel Bryan was added to the Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Edge at WrestleMania during this week’s episode of SmackDown and this match is likely to main event the Show of Shows this year.