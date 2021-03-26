Daniel Bryan Wants To Face Bailey Matthews At WrestleMania

Daniel Bryan has said that he wants to face William Regal’s son, Bailey Matthews, ten years from now at WrestleMania. Regal has been Bryan’s friend and mentor in the wrestling business for a long time. Regal’s son Matthews made his debut on NXT UK in February 2021. Bryan spoke with talkSPORT where he was asked about his future dream WrestleMania scenarios, and that’s when he named Matthews.

“It’s hard to say one, Daniel Bryan said. “If I could do a match ten years from now, and this is assuming that I’m still capable of doing it and that he progresses to a level like that, one of the things that I think would be really cool… William Regal’s son, Bailey Matthews. He just recently started on NXT UK. For his experience level, he’s doing really well. I loved being able to wrestle William Regal the times that I did in WWE, but I’m not sure people know how much he has affected my career. He has affected it so much. What he’s given to me and he’s never asked for anything from me.”

Daniel Bryan added that he has “an infinite amount of respect” for William Regal. He thinks it would be cool if he is able to wrestle with his son at a huge stage like WrestleMania. Bryan attributed his place in the wrestling world to Regal and said that he wouldn’t be where he is right now without Regal. “I wouldn’t be where I’m at without William Regal. To me, I think that’s a really cool one,” he added.

Bailey Matthews was announced as part of three other signings for its NXT UK brand in January. Matthews wrestled under the ring name Joe Bailey and trained in the NJPW dojo at one point. He has only wrestled one match for the UK brand so far, by making his debut against Tyler Bate on the February 25 episode of NXT UK.