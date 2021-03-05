Details On Next NXT Takeover During WrestleMania Week

The next NXT Takeover event is scheduled for the week of WrestleMania 37. This year’s WrestleMania will take place over two nights, April 10th and 11th.

If you are a WWE Network subscriber and attempt to cancel your membership, you’ll be prompted with the following screen (courtesy of HeelbyNature).

As seen below, WWE currently lists the next Takeover taking place on Thursday, April 8th:

- Advertisement -

There is some discussion that the next Takeover could be held over two nights. The first night would be a special Wednesday night episode of NXT on the USA Network and the second night would air the following evening on the WWE Network.

WrestleMania Week Schedule

WrestleMania week is always jam packed with WWE content and this year will be no exception. The following is a current look at the WWE events schedule:

Monday, April 5th: WWE Raw

Wednesday, April 7th: NXT on USA

Thursday, April 8th: NXT Takeover

Friday, April 9th: WWE SmackDown

Saturday, April 10th: WWE Wrestlemania 37 (Night 1)

Sunday, April 11th: WWE Wrestlemania 37 (Night 2)

Monday, April 12th: WWE Raw

Looking at this schedule, one has to wonder when WWE will find time to air the 2021 Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Tuesday, April 6th is currently open. WWE could also air the HOF ceremony online, similar to the recent Slammy Awards.