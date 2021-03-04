AEW Dynamite Results (3/3): Revolution Go-Home Show, Shaq In Action, Paul Wight Debuts

AEW Dynamite aired live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Shaq teamed up with Jade Cargill to face Cody & Red Velvet tonight. It was the final episode of Dynamite before AEW Revolution this Sunday night.

Dynamite Results (3/3)

Jade Cargill & Shaq def. Red Velvet & Cody FTR & Tully Blanchard def. Jurassic Express PAC & Rey Fenix def. John Skyler & D3 (squash match) Ryo Mizunami def. Nyla Rose Max Caster def. 10 Hangman Page & John Silver def. Matt Hardy & Marq Quen

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Shaq & Jade Cargill def. Cody & Red Velvet

Cody & Red Velvet faced Shaq & Jade Cargill in the first match of the night. Shaq hit Cody with a chop to the chest and followed it up with a big chop to the chest.

.@SHAQ is laying a beating on Cody and @Jade_Cargill is liking what she sees.#AEWDynamite is available through https://t.co/zvOOm4JoWK in select Intl markets from #FITE pic.twitter.com/cHFbpUvl50 — FITE (@FiteTV) March 4, 2021

Jade tagged in and beat Red Velvet down in the corner. Red Velvet battled back with some kicks. Austin Gunn and Colby Gunn attacked Shaq outside the ring but he beat them down. Red Velvet Moonsaulted onto Jade Cargill outside the ring.

Back in the ring, Jade locked in a Figure Four in the mmiddle of the ring. Jade flexed while applying the hold and waved towards Arn Anderson. Jade grabbed a table from under the ring and set it up on the outside.

Red Velvet bounced Jade’s head off the table and rolled Jade back into the ring. Cody and Shaq tagged back in and tied up in the middle of the ring. Cody booted Shaq in the midsection but Shaq shrugged it off.

Shaq planted Cody with a Powerbomb but Rhodes hopped up and slammed Shaq to the canvas for a near fall. Cody then hit a Crossbody on Shaq that sent him through two tables next to the ring. Red Velvet hit a Spear but Jade was able to kick out at two. Jade then hit her finisher for the pinfall victory. Shaq was put in an ambulance but was not in it when Tony Schiavone opened the door.

Opinion: Tonight was an impressive debut for Cargill and I thought this match was way better than I thought it was going to be. I was not expecting to see Shaq hit a Powerbomb and take a bump through two tables.

Young Bucks Attacked Inner Circle

Inner Circle came to the ring for a Town Hall Meeting. Jericho & MJF vowed to beat the hell out of the Young Bucks this Sunday at Revolution. Conrad Thompson came to the podium and asked if Sammy was going to be let back into Inner Circle. MJF called Conrad “turkey tits” in response to the questcion. Barstool’s Brandon Walker showed up and then Bischoff returned to Dynamite.

Bischoff asked about the condition of Papa Buck after their attack last week. Jericho said that they don’t care about the condition of Matt and Nick’s father. AEW Tag Team Champions Young Bucks interrupted and made their way to the ring.

Matt and Nick said that their father is the greatest and did all the things that MJF & Jericho’s fathers failed to do. Young Bucks added that their dad taught them to stand up for themselves and a brawl broke out. Matt and Nick then put Santana and Ortiz through some tables to end the segment.

Shawn Spears Returned

FTR & Tully Blanchard squared off against Jurassic Express tonight on Dynamite. J.J. Dillon was ringside for the match. J.J. slid Dax his shoe and Harwood hit Jungle Boy over the head with it for a two count. Tully tagged in and made it seem like he was going for a Suicide Dive as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

When Dynamite returned, Jungle Boy planted Harwood with a Back Suplex. Cash Wheeler tagged in and drove Jungle Boy into the turnbuckle. Jungle Boy climbed to the top rope but Harwood hit him with a Suplex. Wheeler followed it up with a Splash and then a German Suplex for a near fall.

Tully Blanchard planted Marko Stunt with a Slingshot Suplex but turned around into a boot to the face from Luchasaurus. Luchasaurus went for a Suicide Dive but a camera man got in the way. The camera man then hit Luchasaurus with a cheap shot and FTR followed it up with a spike Piledriver for the pinfall victory. It turned out to be Shawn Spears as the mystery attacker.

Paul Wight Made His AEW Debut

Paul Wight was interviewed by Tony Schiavone tonight on Dynamite. Wight wore a short that read “No More BS.) and said it is an unbelievable honor to work with AEW. Wight stated that he will be working with Schiavone on a new show called Elevation and said he has the biggest scoop ever. Wight said that a Hall of Fame talent will be debuting at Revoluion.

.@PaulWight has a BIG surprise set for #AEWRevolution this Sunday!

RT with your predictions on who you think it could be.



Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama

REMINDER: The Countdown to #AEWRevolution begins immediately following Dynamite. pic.twitter.com/94eDL1bxfy — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 4, 2021

Ryo Mizunami Earned A Title Shot

Nyla Rose faced Ryo Mizunami in the finals of the AEW Women’s Elimination Tournament. Nyla dominated the action early but Ryo battled back and sent Rose the corner of the ring. Rose planted Ryo with a Backbreaker and went for the cover but Mizunami kicked out at two.

Rose went for a Senton but Ryo got out of the way and Nyla crashed to the canvas. Ryo hit Nyla with a Leg Drop on the ring apron and Rose fell to the floor outside the ring. Back in the ring, Rose connected with a Samoan Drop and hung up Ryo across the top rope.

Nyla climbed to the top turnbuckle and hit a Knee Drop but Ryo somehow kicked out at two as Vickie Guerrero flipped out ringside. Ryo hit a German Suplex and followed it up with a Spear. Ryo then hit the Guillotine Leg Drop for the pinfall victory. Ryo will face Hiraku Shida for the AEW Women’s Championship this Sunday at Revolution.

Opinion: I’m glad it is not Nyla Rose again, but I don’t know how I’m supposed to be excited for this match. Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker are usually featured on Dynamite every week and are not in the title picture. I’m sure it will be a good match but AEW didn’t do enough to get a lot of people invested.

It's official! This Sunday, March 7th at #AEWRevolution it's the champion @shidahikaru taking on the challenger @mizunami0324.



Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama

REMINDER: The Countdown to #AEWRevolution begins immediately following Dynamite pic.twitter.com/gukTGJoekB — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 4, 2021

Ricky Starks Interrupted Sting

Sting was interviewed by Tony Schiavone once again on Dynamite. Ricky Starks interrupted and told Sting that he saw fire from him last week. Starks added that he is also man enough to admit that Sting has still got it. Ricky told Sting that he still isn’t an icon and slapped Starks across the face. Sting sent Ricky to the corner and hit the Stinger Splash.

Sting then locked in the Scorpion Deathlock but Hobbs and Cage broke it up. Brian Cage tried for the Powerbomb again but Darby Allin made the save to end the segment. Sting & Allin will face Ricky Starks & Brian Cage this Sunday at Revolution in a Street Fight.

Sunday, March 7th, #AEWRevolution! In a STREET FIGHT! #TeamTaz Brian Cage & Ricky Starks vs. @Sting & @DarbyAllin.

Who is excited about this match?



Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama

REMINDER: The Countdown to #AEWRevolution begins immediately following Dynamite pic.twitter.com/c75WTHZRfl — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 4, 2021

Max Caster Qualified For The Ladder Match At Revolution

Max Caster faced 10 from Dark Order tonight on Dynamite. The winner of the match will qualify for the Face of the Revolution match this Sunday at Revolution. Before the match, Caster rapped and included a line about Lady Gaga’s dog walker that was shot four times. Caster then won the match after Jack Evans interfered.

.@CasterShow has now entered The Face of the Revolution ladder match, with still one spot to be filled which will be announced by @TonyKhan.



REMINDER: The Countdown to #AEWRevolution begins immediately following Dynamite pic.twitter.com/W2cTsn0cjV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 4, 2021

Hangman & John Silver Picked Up A Win

John Silver & Hangman Page faced Matt Hardy & Marq Quen tonight on Dynamite in the main event. Hardy and Quen dominated the action early as Dynamite went to a commercial break. When Dynamite returned. Hardy bounced Silver’s head off the apron and went for the cover but John kicked out at two.

Hangman Page pleaded for a tag but Hardy brought Silver back to the corner. Quen stomped Silver down to the canvas and shoved his boot against John’s throat until the referee broke it up. Matt tagged back in and posed for the crowd on the middle turnbuckle.

Matt leaped off the turnbuckle but Silver caught him with a knee strike. Silver hit Sliced Bread and finally was able to tag in Hangman. Page leveled Quen with a Clothesline and followed it up with a massive Spinebuster in the middle of the ring.

Page hit Quen with a Fallaway Slam and then hit Hardy with a Crossbody outside the ring. Back in the ring, Hangman planted Quen with a Death Valley Driver for a near fall. Matt tagged in and hit Page with a Neckbreaker for a two count.

Hangman battled back and connected with a Back Suplex. Page knocked Quen off the apron and tagged Silver back in. John hit Matt with a Spear and followed it up with a Brainbuster for a two count.

Quen hit Silver with a cheap shot and then tagged back in. Marq climbed to the top rope and hit Silver with a Dropkick. Page tagged in and hit Quen with a Powerbomb and Silver followed it up with a Clothesline. Hangman then connected with the Buckshot Lariat for the pinfall victory.

Matt attacked Hangman after the match but Dark Order rushed the ring. The rest of the tag teams in the Casino Battle Royal on Sunday rushed the ring and a massive brawl broke out as Brodie Lee Jr. watched on from the stage. Matt escaped from the ring and traded words with Brodie Jr. to close the show.

ABSOLUTE MADNESS #AEWDynamite



Don't go anywhere, Countdown to Revolution 2021 is happening right now on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/6ac045GPy7 — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) March 4, 2021

Opinion: Dynamite was another solid show this week and did a good job of hyping up the PPV this Sunday. There are several matches I am looking forward to this Sunday and hopefully Revolution turns out to be a great show.