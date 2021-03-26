Edge’s Appearance Was A Factor In Vince McMahon Changing WrestleMania 37 Plans

It appears that the appearance of Edge may have played a factor in WWE changing WrestleMania 37 plans.

Of course, the WWE Hall of Famer is slated to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Title at WrestleMania 37. However, the company plans to add Daniel Bryan to the bout and make it a three-way match. This is the reason why Edge turned heel at Fastlane that featured him hitting double spears to Reigns and Bryan, which allowed Reigns to retain the title.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that a source within WWE noted the issue of Edge’s age, not so much the number but the look of his age, was a concerning point for Vince McMahon.

The source stated Edge “was looking older each week” on WWE TV since returning in January. The WWE Chairman and CEO decided to make a change to the match partially because of Edge’s look in addition to wanting to shake-up things.

McMahon has made various changes to plans for WrestleMania. The feeling then was that Bryan would be the babyface.

WWE WrestleMania 37 takes place on Saturday, April 10th, and Sunday, April 11, 2021 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The match will take place on the second night.