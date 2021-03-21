Final Card For NWA Back For The Attack PPV

The card for today’s (March 21, 2021) NWA Back For The Attack pay-per-view event has been finalized.

National Wrestling Alliance is slated to hold its first pay-per-view event of the year at the GPB Studios in Atlanta, Georgia.

The show will be headlined by NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis defending the strap against Aron Stevens.

Other top matches featured on this card include World TV Champion Elijah Burke vs. Thom Latimer, Thunder Rosa vs. Kamille in a #1 contender’s match with the winner challenging for the NWA Women’s Title at a later date, and Crimson vs. Jax Dane vs. Jordan Clearwater vs. Slice Boogie in a fatal 4-way bout.

The pay-per-view event can be purchased with the price tag of $19.99 via the FITE app. The show will begin at 4:00 pm ET. Here is the final card.

Final NWA Back For The Attack Card

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis vs. Aron Stevens

Crimson vs. Jax Dane vs. Jordan Clearwater vs. Slice Boogie – Four-Way Match

Thunder Rosa vs. Kamille – #1 Contender’s Match To Determine Challenger To NWA World Women’s Title

NWA World Television Champion ‘Da Pope’ Elijah Burke vs. Thom Latimer

Tyrus vs. JR Kratos

NWA National Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch vs. Chris Adonis

