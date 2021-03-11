Finn Balor Retains WWE NXT Title Against Adam Cole

Adam Cole stepped up to the plate to challenge Finn Balor for the NXT Championship but fell short.

The title match happened in the main event of Wednesday’s episode of NXT TV on the USA Network in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center. The match was hard-hitting with them even using the steel steps as a weapon, but it was legal.

Kyle O’Reilly showed up and stood at ringside. Balor won with the double foot stomp off the top rope. After the match, Cole tried to apologize then went for a low blow to Kyle, but O’Reilly blocked it and attacked Cole. The show ended up with Karrion Kross standing behind Balor and they had a staredown.

Balor made his previous title defense against Pete Dunne at TakeOver: Vengeance Day. Post-match, WWE started a new feud as Balor was beaten down by Oney Lorcan, Danny Burch, and Dunne until Undisputed Era ran out to make the save. This led to Cole taking out Balor with a superkick and turning heel by attacking fellow UE member Kyle O’Reilly.

Since that time, Cole has laid out Balor two more times. During a segment on last week’s show, Balor announced during a segment with Roderick Strong that he would face Cole on this episode. Later in the show, Balor defeated Strong in the non-title main event. Post-match, Cole and Balor had a staredown.

Balor actually started his most recent title reign by beating Cole in September of last year after the title was vacated by Karrion Kross due to injury.