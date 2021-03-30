Health Update On “Road Dogg” Brian James

There is good news to relay as it concerns the health of “Road Dogg” Brian James. The 51-year-old has been in hospital since suffering a suspected heart attack late Thursday night. James will be released from the hospital today and according to updates from his family, test results have yielded only positive news so far.

His wife Tracy took to Facebook to share the positive news:

“Wanna give everybody an update. I just got the best birthday ever!! my husband has no blockages and he’s getting to come home today. We still have some doctor visits to take him to but his heart is good. Thank you all so much for all the prayers I do believe in that.”

His brother, Scott Armstrong, took to Twitter to give an update:

“I’m happy to say my brother (Road Dogg) is going to be released from the hospital today. There’s still work to do but, as of today, the future is bright! TY again “Twitterverse” for all the positive vibes and prayers! For those who were negative…BLESS YOUR HEART!”

His wife Tracy originally broke the news a couple of days ago that James was on the hospital.

“I want to thank everyone for the prayers and text. Brian most likely suffered a heart attack late Thursday night after returning from Orlando. He has had test run and we’re currently waiting for the results. He has also seen a kidney specialist and will have a stress test done.”