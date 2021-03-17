Impact Results (3/16): The Build To Swann vs Omega Begins

Impact Wrestling this week featured Rich Swann‘s first appearance as the holder of both the Impact and TNA World Championships. Don Callis had something to say to the champ about his upcoming match with Kenny Omega at Rebellion, however.

Impact Wrestling 3/16 Quick Results:

FinJuice defeated Team XXXL Rhino defeated Jake Something Rohit Raju defeated Shera Jordynne Grace, Jazz, ODB, Havok, Nevaeh & Alisha defeated Deonna Purrazzo, Fire N Flava, Kimber Lee, Susan & Tenille Dashwood Sami Callihan defeated Trey Miguel

Don Callis Confronts Rich Swann

The build to Rich Swann vs Kenny Omega began this week. Swann came out to cut a promo this week dropped in his two championship belts. He was interrupted by Don Callis, however, who debuted new entrance music that plays into his “Invisible Hand” moniker. Callis told Swann that he was the invisible hand helping him in his career in Impact over the last few years. He said he believes in Swann and his talents but eventually moved on to focus more on Kenny Omega. Callis promised Swann that he’s already written what will happen at Rebellion. As Callis left the ring area, Swann was left to ponder all that the Invisible Hand had just told him.

Sami Callihan Delivers Vicious Piledriver On Trey Miguel

Sami Callihan is the master of the piledriver. He used several of them to defeat Brian Cage and win the Impact World Championship in 2019 and he used a package piledriver to possibly injure Trey Miguel in this week’s main event. Miguel was on the turnbuckle and briefly turned his attention to the referee and away from Callihan. This allowed The Draw to wrap Trey up and deliver the package piledriver. After the match, Trey continued to sell the move as the commentary team speculated that perhaps it should be banned.

Juice Robinson and David Finlay Are Taking The Tag Belts To Japan

The team of Juice Robinson and David Finlay won the Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championships at Sacrifice. They then defeated the team of Acey Romero and Larry D in tag action on this week’s show. After the match, former champions Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows confronted them. The Good Brothers said that FinJuice got lucky at Sacrifice and they want another match. FinJuice then explained they are headed back to NJPW for a tour and won’t be back until April. Later in the show, Scott D’Amore told Anderson and Gallows they can have their rematch at Rebellion.

Tony Khan and Tony Schiavone Run Down St. Patricks’ Day Slam

The two Tonys were all business this week as they ran down the card for Dynamite this week. A few segments were announced that hadn’t been previously.

Lights Out Match

Thunder Rosa vs. Dr. Britt Baker DMD (w/Rebel)

Jade Cargill vs. TBD

Eddie Kingston & Jon Moxley vs. The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows)

Cody Rhodes (w/Arn Anderson) vs. Penta El Zero Miedo

Matt Hardy, Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) & The Butcher And The Blade (The Blade & The Butcher) (w/The Bunny) vs. Bear Country (Bear Boulder & Bear Bronson) & Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus & Marko Stunt)

Rey Fenix vs Angelico

Christian Cage to speak

Tony Schiavone to interview Sting and Darby Allin

Violent By Design Takes Out Beer, Guns, and Something

At Sacrifice, Rhino aligned with Eric Young’s Violent By Design faction. This week, he took on Jake Something in singles action. During the match, Chris Sabin and James Storm (who had accompanied Jake Something to the ring) got into a brawl with the other members of VOD. Meanwhile, inside the ring Rhino delivered a Gore to Something and got the win. After the match, VOD had a 4-on-3 numbers advantage and continued the assault on Sabin, Storm, and Something.

Rohit Raju Picks Up Win Over Shera

After losing to Chris Sabin and James Storm at Sacrifice, Rohit Raju and Shera showed some dissension and then were booked for this singles match against one another. Shera seemed as though he had the advantage throughout much of the match. In the end, however, it was Raju rolling his opponent up and then putting his feet on the ropes that earned him the tainted victory.

Jazz Makes Kimber Lee Tap in 6-on-6 Knockouts Tag Match

A huge chunk of the Knockouts division was involved in this match. This all stems from some altercation that had taken place inside Swinger’s Palace, the hot new backstage location where rivalries are able to form. There was a lot of action taking place at once in this match but when the smoke settled, it was Jazz and Kimber Lee alone in the ring. Jazz hit an X-factor and then locked in the STF and made the former CHIKARA champ tap. It was later announced that Jazz will face Purrazzo in non-title action next week.

Coming Up In Impact Wrestling

Next week:

X-Division Championship

Ace Austin (c) vs TJP

Deonna Purrazzo vs Jazz

Karl Anderson vs Eddie Edwards

Hardcore Justice – April 10th, 2021

Tommy Dreamer to book card.

Rebellion – April 24th, 2021